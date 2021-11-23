Game on: Court rules McQuaid, Bennett can play in state playoff football game delayed by COVID

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Supreme Court has ruled that a postponed playoff high school football game will go on as scheduled Tuesday night.

McQuaid Jesuit High School and Bennett High School in Buffalo were set to play in the Class AA West Title game on Saturday, but several players and a McQuaid coach tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

As a result, the New York State High School Athletic Association postponed the game until Tuesday.

Buffalo Public Schools argued that McQuaid should forfeit the contest, but in the courtroom, a judge ruled the game will be played.

All of the McQuaid players who quarantined can play if they test negative.

Buffalo Public Schools have scheduled a press conference for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

