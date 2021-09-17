Gananda class disruption caused by social media threat during rally over masking incident

GANANDA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gananda Central School District sent students home early during a protest outside a school Wednesday. On Thursday, district officials said a social media threat was to blame.

“The school day was disrupted when a social media threat was intercepted by law enforcement from an individual that was planning to attend a rally in the community for the support of Autism Awareness,” the district said in a statement sent out Thursday.

The protest was organized by the Wayne County Chapter of Moms For Liberty, after a parent, Laine Mulye, was accused of fighting with the district employee. According to Macedon Police, Mulye assaulted a bus monitor during an intense argument over her son trying to get on the bus without a mask, despite district policy. Mulye allegedly encouraged her son to punch the bus monitor during the altercation.

Mulye has been charged with harassment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

“We were not planning an early dismissal, however, it was the best option we had under the ever changing circumstances we continually find ourselves in,” Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy said. “Threats are not tolerated in any way, shape, or form.”

