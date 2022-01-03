(WSYR-TV) — Despite the holiday travel season, local and state gas prices have continued to go down, according to AAA.

The state average is $3.49, which is a cent cheaper than it was a week earlier. Meanwhile, the national average held firm at $3.29 a gallon. Last year at this time the price of gas was $2.33 in the Empire State and $2.26 nationally.

Here is a look at gas prices across Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $3.44 (down two cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.45 (no change from last week)

Ithaca – $3.49 (down one cent from last week)

Rochester – $3.50 (no change from last week)

Rome – $3.52 (no change from last week)

Syracuse – $3.45 (down one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.50 (no change from last week)

AAA also noted that gas prices are much higher to start 2022 than have over the last five years. The national average is $1.03 higher than it was to start 2021 and is $1.16 more expensive in New York State than last year.

Here’s a look at gas prices at the start of the new year (January 1-3) recently:

According to AAA

AAA says to conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.