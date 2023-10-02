WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices in Watertown are trending in a more favorable direction for motorists.

AAA of Western and Central New York reported the latest weekly prices for a gallon of gas on Monday, October 2. Gas in Watertown dropped to $3.93, which is down three cents from last week. However, Watertown is tied with Ithaca and Rome for the highest prices in the state.

Here’s a list of the current gas prices in Central and Western NY:

Batavia – $3.82 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.86 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.79 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.93 (no change from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.89 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.93 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.88 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.93 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.81, down four cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.80. The New York State average is $3.89, down three cents from a week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.60.

The national average for a gallon of gas only fell four cents since last week. The slow descent is due to the high cost of oil, which is the main ingredient in gasoline. This morning, oil prices are in the low $90s per barrel.

According to new the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly, however, it is below last year’s rate. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased. Growing supply, amid slower demand, has pushed prices lower. Still, fluctuating oil prices have limited seasonal price decreases typically seen as the country settles into the lower-demand fall driving season.

There is mixed data when it comes to diesel prices. The national average price for diesel is $4.5,6 down one cent from last Monday, and down from $4.87 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.75, up one cent from a week ago, but lower than $5.00 one year ago.