Gas prices increase across upstate New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices in New York, and across the country, are up this week.
The national average of $2.16 is up three cents since last week, while New York’s is up two cents at $2.25.
One year ago, New York’s average price was $2.68, and the average across the U.S. was $2.58.
AAA says crude oil prices have steadily gone up since mid-November, resulting in higher prices at the pump.
Here’s a breakdown of average prices seen across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.22 (up three cents since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.19 (up two cents since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.24 (up six cents since last week)
- Rochester – $2.24 (up three cents since last week)
- Rome – $2.33 (up three cents since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.19 (up five cents since last week)
- Watertown – $2.30 (up two cents since last week)
