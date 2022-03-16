DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District will be holding its annual Budget vote and accepting nominations for their Board of Education.

The annual vote and election will be held from noon until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. According to the District, there are three positions open, two positions for three-year terms, and one position for a one-year term.

To qualify for the Board of Education individuals must be able to read and write, be a qualified voter of the district, and must have been a resident of the district for at least one year prior to the election. Individuals nominated cannot have a family member on the Board and cannot be an employee of the General Brown Central School District.

Nominating petitions can be picked up at the District Office located at 17643 Cemetary Road in Dexter, from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All nominating petitions must be filed with the District Clerk, before 5 p.m. on Monday, April 18.

Additionally, every petition must contain a minimum of 25 signatures of qualified voters of the General Brown Central School District. Those interested in starting a petition should contact the District Clerk, Mrs. Debra Bennett, at 315-779-2311.

To vote on May 17, individuals must be a citizen of the United States, eighteen years old or older, and a resident within the District for at least thirty days. However, they do not have to be a taxpayer.