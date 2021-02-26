Genesee Co. hydrogen fuel production facility secures $290 mil. funding

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WROC) — Energy technology provider Plug Power announced Thursday it will invest $290 million toward the construction of a green hydrogen fuel production facility and electric substation in Genesee County.

The facility will be built at the Western New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park in the Town of Alabama, about 30 miles east of Buffalo.

According to a statement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, the facility is expected to create 68 jobs, and produce 45 tons of green hydrogen daily. Construction is set to begin this summer.

Last month, Plug Power announced it would open a gigafactory in Henrietta, creating 375 new jobs. That plant is expected to open later this year.