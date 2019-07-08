George R. Davis Fund for Lowville announces 2019 grant funding

LOWVILLE — The George R. Davis Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation will provide $10,000 in total grant support for four projects in the Lowville area. The geographic-specific fund serves as a permanent resource for programs, projects and initiatives to enhance quality of life in the village and town of Lowville in perpetuity.

Double Play Community Sports Center will receive a $4,250 grant award this year. Funding will assist with start-up programming at a new “Teen and Senior Activity Center” in a space the organization secured on North State Street, Lowville. The center plans to host senior activities during the day and teen programs after school through the early evening, six days a week. Double Play is covering any remodeling expenses with a goal to open the facility later this summer.

“We are proud to help continue the legacy of Judge Davis in a specific geographic area that he cared so deeply about,” said Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director. “His impact will be felt in several programs that aim to improve quality of life for residents of the community he genuinely loved.”

A three-person committee reviews grant applications for the George R. Davis Fund each year. The committee evaluates each proposal on its merits using the “greatest positive impact on the community” as guiding criteria in making an award. Projects may be large or small. A total of $10,000 was available for funding in 2019.

The other three grants approved for 2019 are:

Lewis County Amateur Hockey Association — $3,500 to help the organization meet its fundraising goal to install new chiller lines at the Lewis County Skating Rink / Lowville Forest Park Pavilion.

Lewis County Historical Society — $1,500 to support publication costs associated with a book it plans to publish in collaboration with the New York State Bar Association about the legal history of Lewis County. The funding will also help the organization secure a student intern and assist with an internship stipend.

Lowville Free Library — $750 to support an educational lab for local children ages 3 to 12 to introduce coding and teach students broader problem-solving skills, logic, sequencing, creativity, teamwork, and more. The grant will help purchase coding starter kits that will be integrated into current library and summer reading programs, school breaks and other youth outreach beginning this summer.

About Judge George R. Davis

The Honorable George R. Davis lived almost his entire life in Lowville. Judge Davis, as he was known, served for 20 years as Lewis County Judge from 1962 to 1983, previously serving as District Attorney.

He was active in civic affairs throughout his life with a particular interest in local history, including the history of Lowville Academy where his father served as supervising principal for more than 35 years. Judge Davis’ devotion to his community was extraordinary. One of Judge Davis’ lasting legacies is this unique community fund.

About the Northern New York Community Foundation

Since 1929, the Northern New York Community Foundation has invested in improving and enriching the quality of life in communities across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Through partnerships with businesses and organizations, generous individual donors and families, and charitable foundations, the Community Foundation awards grants and scholarships from an endowment and collection of funds that benefit the region. Its commitment to donors helps individuals achieve their charitable objectives now and for generations to come by preserving enduring legacies of community philanthropy while inspiring others.

The Community Foundation is a resource for donors, local charitable organizations, and professional advisors. It also works to bring people together at its permanent home in the Northern New York Philanthropy Center to discuss challenges our communities face and find creative solutions that strengthen the region and make it a great place to live, work, and play.