(WSYR-TV) — Stewart’s Shops and the Red Cross have teamed up once again for their “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” program.

During the month of June, blood donors across 26 counties in Upstate New York can get a free voucher for ice cream for donating blood.

“This is one our favorite campaigns because we are helping people in need of lifesaving blood. When you give a pint, you’ll get a pint of Stewart’s ice cream. And what’s better than ice cream in the summer?” Gary Dake, President of Stewart’s Shops asked via a press release.

The need for blood across the country is dire and the Red Cross is looking for donors from all backgrounds. The Red Cross says they need to collect about 12,500 blood donations and more than 2,700 platelet donations to meet the needs of patients.

Below are the counties participating in the program:

Central & Northern NY Northeastern NY & the Capital Region Mid-Hudson Valley Herkimer Albany Columbia Jefferson Clinton Dutchess Lewis Essex Greene Madison Franklin Orange Onondaga Fulton Ulster Oneida Hamilton Oswego Montgomery St. Lawrence Rensselaer Saratoga Schenectady Schoharie Warren Washington

In most cases, there’s no blood donation deferral if you received a COVID-19 vaccine and you’re symptom-free and feeling well when you come to give. Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org.

HOW TO DONATE BLOOD

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.