Get involved in a New Era in privacy

Customer trust and protecting customers’ personal information is important to business leaders today. You are invited to join the conversation and become empowered to take on a New Era in Privacy in celebration of National Data Privacy Awareness Day on Tuesday, January 28.

Join local business leaders to discuss best practices and the importance of Data Privacy from 8 to 11:30 am at Runningboards Marketing, Route 11, Watertown. A light continental breakfast will be served. The event is offered at no cost; however, advance registration is required.

Westelcom’s Seth Crimmins, VP Operations and Eric Svenson, Director of Engineering will discuss Cloud Connectivity and SDWAN for your business.

Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization presents Tom Zecher, Chief Information Security Officer who will discuss “Data Privacy in today’s Data-Driven World.” This program will discuss the essentials of effective data privacy and calculating risk –this engaging program will apply best privacy practices to general businesses, banking and healthcare industries.

Walter Hammond, Vice President at Haylor, Freyer & Coon will discuss cyber insurance and the industry trends from a risk prospective. The hot topics will include different cyber events and the occurrences related to insurance coverage.

Cyber Security is at the heart of customer privacy and trust. Lisa Atkinson of Zelvin Security, a local penetration testing firm, will present “Focus on Cyber Security in 20/20.” The program will address the most important challenge every business has to face—security is important, yet there isn’t a budget for it. What is driving the lack of focus? Who is holding the purse strings and why are they so tight? What can IT leaders and managers do to focus on cyber security in 2020? Learn best practices to improve data privacy, start the conversation with and the importance of cyber security.

Registrations for the upcoming event can be made at https://www.facebook.com/events/2306936009411488 . For further assistance and information email marketing@westelcom.com or call 315-755-3929.

This event is sponsored by Westelcom Communications, FDRHPO, Haylor, Freyer and Coon, Inc. and Zelvin Security to bring awareness to National Data Privacy Day. The day is observed annually on January 28th and began in 1981 with the signing of Convention 108 which is an international treaty. The USA became involved in the celebration by passing a Resolution in 2014 which is a “nationwide effort to educate and raise awareness about respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust.” (113th

Congress 2D S. RES. 337). A special thank you to Runningboards Marketing for hosting the event and providing refreshments.

Westelcom Communications:

Westelcom is a provider of advanced telecommunications solutions operating throughout Northern New York’s region between Lake Ontario and Lake Champlain. Westelcom offers a strategic suite of business communication services over their fiber network which includes telephone, long distance, high-speed broadband, dedicated internet, and private Ethernet networks for multi-office connectivity. The company also provides advanced IP phone and data solutions to include hosted PBX, hosted firewall, server colocation, and carrier neutral colocation services to businesses and enterprise clients. Westelcom can be reached at www.westelcom.com or 866.482.5427.

