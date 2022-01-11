CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council officially kicks off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program®January 11 and has a new cookie in the lineup.

Brand-new flavor Adventurefuls™ is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Through the annual fundraiser, local Girl Scouts learn essential life, leadership, and business skills while also giving back to the community through the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring service project.

In the previous year’s program, girls across the area sold 1,260,493 packages of cookies and donated 24,556 to Meals on Wheels and first responders. This year’s Sweet Support recipients are teachers/faculty at local schools and regional Meals on Wheels programs. Cookies will be donated to these entities throughout the council’s service area at the conclusion of the season.

The goal for this year is 50,000 packages.

“Our Girl Scouts are excited about the 2022 cookie program and our number one goal is to keep the experience safe, positive, and educational for them,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “Once again, girls are gaining real-world experience on the importance of leadership, adaptability, and perseverance in the face of challenging times and especially during the ongoing pandemic. The cookie program helps provide normalcy and fun for our local Girl Scouts and we thank the community for their continued support.”



Girl Scout Cookie season continues through March 27.

The public can support the Girl Scouts by purchasing cookies for just $5 per package or purchasing cookies to donate to the council’s Sweet Support recipients.

The 2022 lineup features not only brand-new flavor Adventurefuls™ but also classic favorites Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Do-si-dos®, Trefoils®, Lemon-Ups®, Girl Scout S’mores®, and gluten-free Toffee-tastic®.