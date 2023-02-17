TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Getting lead the lead out of Troy’s drinking water is the goal in Troy but many are at odds over how to do it.

Over a dozen people gathered outside Troy’s City Hall to rally for a lead-free troy. Recent studies found unsafe levels of lead still exist in homes built before 1975. A mother at the rally is concerned for her family’s safety.

“I found out I had lead in the water last July when my two-year-old son was tested and it came back that he has led present in his blood,” said Jona Favreau.

A half million dollars in lead pipe removal funding was approved nearly five years ago but was never spent. City council president Carmella Mantello wants to know why-

“Is the city capable of getting those monies out the door and we’ve seen half a million dollars sat on for a few years which is just unacceptable,” said Mantello.

Troy’s mayor says the process is what is to blame for the delay.

“a more efficient program if we had a better inventory because then we could work on clusters, we could work on multi-unit buildings,” said Madden.

Madden also adding 1.1 million dollars from the city’s ARPA fund to help cover the first year’s cost to replace and monitor the results for 12 months. And none of this is cheap.

“Estimating the physical cost of replacement of all lines to be in the neighborhood of 25 to 30 million [dollars],” said Madden.

A bill that will be passed on to taxpayers.

“We will recommend a water rating increase of about $1 per thousand gallons,” said Madden.

Chris Whelan, supervisor with the city’s water department wants to see things flowing sooner than later.

“I want to be in the ground by May,” said Whelan.

As for now the city will provide a water pitcher and a filter good for 6 months to anyone with lead in their pipes.

The city has a website specifically set up to help and if people need new pipes, well, Mayor Madden says the city will “cover 100% of the cost of replacement for 100% of the properties that have lead service line”.