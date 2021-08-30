Giants trade DT BJ Hill to Bengals, acquire former first round pick Price

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 14: B.J. Hill #95 of the New York Giants on the sideline during a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 14, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WETM) – The New York Giants have acquired a former first round pick as NFL teams continue to cut their rosters down to 53 players.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants are trading former defensive tackle BJ Hill to the Cincinnati Bengals for center Billy Price.

Price, the 21st overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2018 NFL Draft, played 36 games for Cincinnati but started just 19. Last season he started only one game for the Bengals due to a foot injury.

CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 23: Billy Price #53 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during training camp workouts on the practice field at Paul Brown Stadium on August 23, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Cincinnati opted to not exercise Price’s fifth-year option for 2022, making him a free agent after this season.

Hill, who was drafted 69th overall out of NC State the same year as Price, played 48 games for New York with 7.5 sacks and 116 total tackles. Last season Hill came off the bench in all 16 games and hasn’t started a game since week 6 of the 2019 season.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 to trim their roster down to 53 players ahead of week one. The NFL regular season kicks off on Sept. 9 with the Dallas Cowboys at the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants begin their season at home against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12 at 4:15 p.m.