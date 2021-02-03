Gillibrand joining US intelligence committee

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced she will be joining the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. This new national security assignment will complement Senator Gillibrand’s long tenure on the Senate Armed Services Committee, where she will continue to prioritize keeping Americans safe from threats domestic and abroad.

“I am honored to have the chance to serve on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the nexus of 21st century security and international relations. I look forward to using my position on the Intelligence Committee to best represent the interests of New York, which has been the top terror target in the United States since before 9/11, and to working closely with the NYPD and NY Department of Homeland Security to keep our state safe. In addition, I plan to use this new assignment to focus on making New York and the nation better prepared for the barrage of cyber-attacks that have targeted local institutions and private businesses alike. Keeping New York safe will require a dedicated focus on hardening both public and private sector cyber defenses and our state should lead the way.” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

In addition to serving on the Intelligence and Armed Services committees, Senator Gillibrand will also remain on the Agriculture Committee, as Congress heads into a Farm Bill and Child Nutrition reauthorization. Senator Gillibrand will continue serving on the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, as well.