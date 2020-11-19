Gillibrand pushes for more funding for overdose, mental health services for the state

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, speaks at the AARP Presidential Forum at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing for additional funding for substance abuse and mental health services in New York.

The additional support would come from the next coronavirus relief package. Gillibrand said the bi-partisan support for these services would help non profits and community organizations.

“New Yorkers are feeling isolated, and are under immense amounts of stress. Those are extremely difficult decisions for anyone, but for those who suffer from addiction, they can be deadly,” the senator said. “The lack of work and structured time, coupled with disruption to traditional and local care services has created a perfect storm for mental health and addiction struggles, and a pressing need for increased funding.”

Gillibrand said that in Erie County, overdose deaths increase by 77% compared to 2019.