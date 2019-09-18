Gillibrand pushing for re-authorization of National Flood Insurance Program

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: Senator (D-NY) Kirsten Gillibrand speaks with Celebrity Chefs Andrew Zimmern and Tom Colicchio for Plate of the Union, Tom Colicchio, Jose Andres, Andrew Zimmern & Leading Chefs Lobby Congress To Clean Up America’s Food System on April 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Food Policy […]

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC) — With fewer than two weeks left before the National Flood Insurance Program expires, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing for an immediate reauthorization.

Hundreds of local lakeshore residents are relying on the flood relief program after this year brought another round of damaging high water levels on Lake Ontario. Along with a reauthorization, Gillibrand also wants new reforms added to the program.

She says it’s riddled with fraud and corruption and her reforms would make it harder for insurance companies to defraud customers.