HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 2-year-old girl and her mother were attacked by dogs in the lobby of a Manhattan building on Sunday afternoon, police sources said.

An unknown individual walked into a New York City Housing Authority building on Madison Avenue near East 135th Street with two pit bulls around 12:30 p.m., sources said. One of the dogs attacked the girl. When the child’s mom grabbed the dog, the other pit bull attacked the mother.

The woman with the dogs grabbed them and fled into the elevator, sources said. No arrests have been made. Police have been reviewing video of the incident.

The girl suffered three puncture wounds to the right side of her face, sources said. She also suffered scratches on the left side of her face.

Jahnae Holder, who’s lived in the NYCHA building for 13 years, said many dog owners live there. She said not all of them are responsible. Holder said one of her friends once had to jump onto a car to escape an out-of-control dog.

“I hope they’re alright,” she said about the mom and toddler injured Sunday. “I hope they feel better. That’s crazy.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).