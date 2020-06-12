Girl Scouts give over 17,000 boxes of cookies to Red Cross

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York teamed up with its sister group in Los Angeles to donate 17,800 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to the American Red Cross.
The local Girl Scouts chapter had to cut cookie season short because of the coronavirus, and had a large supply of unsold boxes. The Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles reached out using its philanthropic program, Gift of Caring, to buy the surplus and donate in the Capital Region.
The American Red Cross will redistribute the sweets to essential services and front line workers like first responders, food banks, and blood donors.
LATEST STORIES:
- National parks one step closer to restoration with Great American Outdoors Act
- COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 213 positive cases, 3 deaths confirmed
- 6-12-20: Warm, dry weekend ahead
- Animal rights activists arrested after piglets buried on pork producer CEO’s property
- CDC posts long-awaited tips for minimizing everyday virus risk