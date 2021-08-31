Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York honoring women of the community at September event

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York will host its 15th Women of Distinction event for the Northern Region. The event will honor women who have been nominated by someone in their community who exemplify the values and abilities that Girl Scouts instill in girls.

The 2021 Women of Distinction event will be held on Wednesday, September 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature a cocktail reception and an awards ceremony. For the first time, attendees will be able to choose whether they want to attend the event in person at the West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh or virtually via Zoom.

There will also be an online silent auction held during the month of September in correspondence with the event. The auction will open on Wednesday, September 1 and will close on Friday, September 24.

Older Girl Scouts in grades six to 12 will participate in the event, while building on their skills in networking, writing and public speaking by interviewing and then introducing the honorees. This year’s ceremony will feature the first ever Girl Emcee.

According to a press release from the GSNENY, this year’s honorees are women who are ambitious, take calculated risks, motivate others, persevere through hardships, and use their leadership skills as they act as agents for change in their communities.

The 2021 Women of Distinction include three women from northeastern New York. The first is Ellen Bouchard from Plattsburgh and works as the business development officer at Dannemora Federal Credit Union and will receive the Distinguished Personal Achievement Award. The Distinguished Leader of Tomorrow Award will be given to Kara Maggy from Morrisonville who is a licensed practical nurse at Meadowbrook Nursing Home. Jacqueline Prather from Plattsburgh is the child care director at Plattsburgh YMCA’s Bright Beginnings and will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

In addition to honoring these women, the Women of Distinction event also helps raise funds to support Girl Scout programs. There are several ways the public can help support these programs by joining the Pearl Society, sponsoring the event, donating an item to the silent auction, attending the event or bidding in the silent auction.