SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s girls’ night at Amy’s 93Q Slumber Party! For the 20th year now, Amy will welcome women of all ages to come and join the fun at the Doubletree by Hilton Syracuse Hotel in East Syracuse!

On Saturday, February 25, women will get to:

Receive special nightshirts

Get pampered

Shop!

Dance

Or maybe relax

But they can get together with their friends for a night of fun. All Slumber Party guests stay overnight in rooms that sleep two or four, according to Amy’s Slumber Party.

Women will check in at 4 p.m. and festivities will begin at 6 p.m.

“Women come from all over Central New York, even from other states, to bond with their female friends and family members in this long-standing tradition”, says Amy Robbins, cohost of “Ted and Amy in the Morning” on 93Q (93.1 FM) and the hostess of this event. “My favorite part of the evening is to walk around and hear the different stories of why they are there, and you realize just how important this party is for the ladies who attend.”