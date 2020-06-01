“Give a Pint, get a Pint” program underway in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops teamed up with the American Red Cross to give back to those who donate blood throughout the month of June.

The “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” program aims to encourage more people to donate blood at blood drives held at 26 counties throughout upstate New York by rewarding them with a Stewart’s Shops pint of ice cream after their donation.

“The summer season looks a little bit different for us all, however we are so grateful to continue

our partnership with Stewart’s Shops and the ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ promotion to recognize

blood donors, especially during these challenging times,” said Sonja Ronovech, district manager

of the Red Cross Eastern New York Blood Services Region. “We hope our blood donors can

find a little joy in receiving a pint of ice cream or gelato as a thank you for rolling up a sleeve and

supporting their community.”

This is the fifth year the two businesses have teamed up for this cause. To schedule a blood donation you can visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who donate will get a voucher for their free ice cream which they can claim at the following counties:

Northeastern NY & the Capital Region

• Albany

• Clinton

• Essex

• Franklin

• Fulton

• Hamilton

• Montgomery

• Rensselaer

• Saratoga

• Schenectady

• Schoharie

• Warren

• Washington

Central & Northern NY

• Herkimer

• Jefferson

• Lewis

• Onondaga

• Oneida

• Oswego

• St. Lawrence

Mid-Hudson Valley

• Columbia

• Dutchess

• Greene

• Orange

• Putnam

• Ulster

The promotion runs from June 1-June 30.

