‘Give Blood to Give Time:’ Red Cross looking for donors to address ‘critical’ need

(WWTI) — The American Red Cross is urging donors nationwide to “Give Blood to Give Time.”
According to the Red Cross, currently there is a critical need for blood, especially in the fight against cancer. To ensure that patients receive “the lifesaving treatment they need” by the Red Cross is asking for donation.
The Red Cross reported that cancer patients use nearly one quarter of the blood supply, more than patients with any other disease. Additionally, for patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments, a blood transfusion can provide a relief from symptoms.
However, the organization stated that there “aren’t enough people coming in to donate regularly to meet the current need.”
Upcoming blood drive’s in the North Country are listed below:
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Brownville
|Brownville Fire Department
|June 2, 2021
|1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Lowville
|Elks Lodge
|June 2, 2021
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Ogdensburg
|St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center
|June 3, 2021
|10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Watertown
|American Red Cross- North Country Chapter
|June 7, 2021
|11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|Watertown
|Fraternal Order of Eagles 782
|June 8, 2021
|1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|Carthage
|American Legion
|June 9, 2021
|11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|Fort Drum
|Guthrie Medical Center
|June 9, 2021
|9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Ogdensburg
|Ogdensburg Presbyterian Church
|June 9, 2021
|10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|Fort Drum
|USO
|June 10, 2021
|11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|Clayton
|St. Mary’s Catholic Church
|June 10, 2021
|12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Cape Vincent
|Recreation Park Pavilion
|June 10, 2021
|1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Watertown
|Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
|June 11, 2021
|1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|Alexandria Bay
|American Legion Post 904
|June 11, 2021
|1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
|Watertown
|American Legion Post 61
|June 12, 2021
|8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The American Red Cross is also testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Only those who feel healthy and well should present to donate and appointments are strongly encouraged.
The Red Cross is also following COVID-19 precautions and abiding by all CDC guidelines. Donors who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a face mask. Donors who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask and valve face masks are not permitted.
To make an appointment to donate, visit the Red Cross website.