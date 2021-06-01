‘Give Blood to Give Time:’ Red Cross looking for donors to address ‘critical’ need

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWTI) — The American Red Cross is urging donors nationwide to “Give Blood to Give Time.”

According to the Red Cross, currently there is a critical need for blood, especially in the fight against cancer. To ensure that patients receive “the lifesaving treatment they need” by the Red Cross is asking for donation.

The Red Cross reported that cancer patients use nearly one quarter of the blood supply, more than patients with any other disease. Additionally, for patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments, a blood transfusion can provide a relief from symptoms.

However, the organization stated that there “aren’t enough people coming in to donate regularly to meet the current need.”

Upcoming blood drive’s in the North Country are listed below:

LocationDateTime
BrownvilleBrownville Fire DepartmentJune 2, 20211 p.m. – 6 p.m.
LowvilleElks LodgeJune 2, 202110 a.m. to 2 p.m.
OgdensburgSt. Lawrence Psychiatric CenterJune 3, 202110 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WatertownAmerican Red Cross- North Country ChapterJune 7, 202111:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WatertownFraternal Order of Eagles 782June 8, 20211 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
CarthageAmerican LegionJune 9, 202111:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fort DrumGuthrie Medical Center June 9, 20219 a.m. to 2 p.m.
OgdensburgOgdensburg Presbyterian ChurchJune 9, 2021 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Fort DrumUSOJune 10, 202111:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
ClaytonSt. Mary’s Catholic ChurchJune 10, 202112 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cape VincentRecreation Park PavilionJune 10, 20211 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Watertown Our Lady of the Sacred Heart ChurchJune 11, 20211 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Alexandria BayAmerican Legion Post 904June 11, 20211 p.m. to 5 p.m.
WatertownAmerican Legion Post 61June 12, 20218:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The American Red Cross is also testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Only those who feel healthy and well should present to donate and appointments are strongly encouraged.

The Red Cross is also following COVID-19 precautions and abiding by all CDC guidelines. Donors who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a face mask. Donors who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask and valve face masks are not permitted.

To make an appointment to donate, visit the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story