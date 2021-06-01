‘Give Blood to Give Time:’ Red Cross looking for donors to address ‘critical’ need

(WWTI) — The American Red Cross is urging donors nationwide to “Give Blood to Give Time.”

According to the Red Cross, currently there is a critical need for blood, especially in the fight against cancer. To ensure that patients receive “the lifesaving treatment they need” by the Red Cross is asking for donation.

The Red Cross reported that cancer patients use nearly one quarter of the blood supply, more than patients with any other disease. Additionally, for patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments, a blood transfusion can provide a relief from symptoms.

However, the organization stated that there “aren’t enough people coming in to donate regularly to meet the current need.”

Upcoming blood drive’s in the North Country are listed below:

Location Date Time Brownville Brownville Fire Department June 2, 2021 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Lowville Elks Lodge June 2, 2021 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ogdensburg St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center June 3, 2021 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Watertown American Red Cross- North Country Chapter June 7, 2021 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Watertown Fraternal Order of Eagles 782 June 8, 2021 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Carthage American Legion June 9, 2021 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fort Drum Guthrie Medical Center June 9, 2021 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ogdensburg Ogdensburg Presbyterian Church June 9, 2021 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fort Drum USO June 10, 2021 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Clayton St. Mary’s Catholic Church June 10, 2021 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cape Vincent Recreation Park Pavilion June 10, 2021 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Watertown Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church June 11, 2021 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Alexandria Bay American Legion Post 904 June 11, 2021 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Watertown American Legion Post 61 June 12, 2021 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The American Red Cross is also testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Only those who feel healthy and well should present to donate and appointments are strongly encouraged.

The Red Cross is also following COVID-19 precautions and abiding by all CDC guidelines. Donors who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a face mask. Donors who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask and valve face masks are not permitted.

To make an appointment to donate, visit the Red Cross website.