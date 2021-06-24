Glenora Wine Cellars named the Official Champagne of Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet, celebrates with crew members in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 04, 2019 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen International today announced Glenora Wine Cellars as the Official Champagne of Watkins Glen International in a multi-year partnership that will bring the winery’s Brut Champagne to Victory Lane at the famed road course through 2023.

“The champagne spray is an iconic victory celebration and Glenora Wine Cellars is iconic in the Finger Lakes wine region,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “We’re excited to welcome them to The Glen and we know our race winners will be honored to celebrate with their champagne.”

Glenora Wine Cellars was the first winery located on Seneca Lake, opening in 1977. In addition to its award-winning wines, Glenora Wine Cellars also offers visitors a beautiful view of the vineyards from the Inn at Glenora Wine Cellars and their restaurant, Veraisons.

“We are very pleased be the ‘Official Champagne of Watkins Glen International’ as Glenora Wine Cellars has had a long history of partnerships with all types of racing from cars, motorboats, to sailboats,” said Gene Pierce, President of Glenora Wine Cellars. “It is an honor to have our Brut Champagne featured at this historic track, that is so invested in the Finger Lakes wine industry.”

The winery’s Brut Champagne will be featured in the celebration of all races at The Glen, beginning with this weekend’s IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, June 24-27.

Watkins Glen will then host the IMSA WeatherTech 240, July 1-2, and fans are welcomed to both IMSA race weekends with general admission access. The Glen will host its NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen weekend Aug. 6-8.