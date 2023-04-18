TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mean Max Brew Works, a brewery in Glens Falls, is set to open a new taproom on River Street on Monument Square in Troy. Owner Matt Barry hopes to open the taproom in May.

“We like the vibe in Troy and thought it would be a good fit for us,” said Barry. “We have found what we think is a perfect location.”

Mean Max Brew Works sells its own beer, as well as wine from Adirondack Winery, spirits from Yankee Distillers, High Peaks Distilling and Springbrook Hollow Distillery, and New York ciders. The brewery offers snacks, but does not have their own kitchen. Barry encourages people to bring food with them from their favorite restaurants.

Barry said the new taproom will offer similar events as its Glens Falls taproom including trivia nights, live music and more. The Glens Falls location is at 193 Glen Street and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.