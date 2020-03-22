Glens Falls cancels drive-up COVID-19 testing

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glens Falls Hospital will suspend its drive-up testing services starting Saturday.

The hospital will continue to test those who show COVID-19 symptoms, and healthcare workers and first responders who show symptoms or have been exposed to others who tested positive.

The hospital insists, “This will have no impact on how patients who are admitted with symptoms are treated.”

This was a difficult decision. With test kits and Personal Protective Equipment limited, we have to make it a priority to test inpatients, and those on the front lines working hard to protect us all and treat the sickest among us. Statement from Glens Falls Hospital

LATEST STORIES: