GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a recent influx of warmth around and after Halloween, cold weather has settled back in around the North Country, and is likely to stay that way. A high of 42 on Monday is forecast to be the highest things will get in the coming week. That means its time to get prepared.

In the city of Glens Falls, the Open Door Mission is all about preparation. The mission’s Code Blue shelter is set to open starting this week. The shelter will be open Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 14-16, starting at 7 p.m. every night, and includes beds and access to the Open Door soup kitchen.

Code Blue shelters are specially designated as a place to give unhoused populations a place to stay and keep warm during the winter months. “Code Blue nights” refer to any night when the temperature outside is predicted to drop down to or below 32 degrees, including wind chill – or when 12 inches or more of precipitation (mainly including snow) is predicted. This week, lows around the Capital Region are expected to drop as low as 24 degrees on Saturday night.

The Open Door has operated in Glens Falls for over 30 years. In that time, it has served any number of homeless individuals, and the need is perpetually growing. In 2021, the mission opened a new soup kitchen, which served over 1,000 meals within its first month.

The Open Door Mission is located at 226 Warren St. in Glens Falls. The mission can be reached by phone at (518) 792-5900 or admin@opendoor-ny.org with any questions.