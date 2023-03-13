GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is under a snow emergency, with the region forecast to see 8-12 inches of snow between Monday night and Wednesday morning. The announcement was made by Acting Mayor Jim Clark, with Mayor Bill Collins out of town.

The snow emergency goes into effect at 8 p.m. Monday evening, running until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. During that period, on-street parking is banned, as plows work to clear snow. The ban also allows emergency service vehicles to operate safely. Non-urgent vehicular traffic is discouraged throughout the emergency.

The city notes that winds are expected to exceed 30-to-35 miles per hour, which can make traffic even more dangerous. Power outages are likely in parts of the city. While nobody is going to want to go outside during the storm, those with a fire hydrant outside of their home or business are asked to clear it off if possible, in case of emergency need.

When winter storm time comes, the Warren County Department of Public Works gets busy. On Monday, DPW crews were out on county roads, hoping to apply a layer of brine to as much as 100 miles by the time snow is forecast to start on Monday night. Brine stops ice from forming on roads during a storm, ideally eliminating the need for road salt after the weather has come and gone.

Even so, the DPW’s salt stores have been replenished. Once the snow falls, 15 county plows will be out and about to keep roads as safe as possible. High winds are expected to accompany the snowfall, which the county expects to see cause some issues with power and other utilities.

If you live in Warren County, staying abreast of storm damage and outages can be made easier by use of a smartphone resource produced by the county earlier this year. The Ready Warren County NY app sends push notifications regarding weather conditions, because those notifications are at times able to get through in areas with low cell service.