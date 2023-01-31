GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the city of Glens Falls announced the completion of two projects tackled over the last week. Both involve roadwork and conditions on city streets.

The city has resolved an issue with a traffic light at the four-way intersection of Sanford Street and Ridge Street. The traffic light changed to a flashing yellow light on all sides following weather last week. The city treated the light as a four-way stop sign. The lights are now operating as normal.

The city also announced the completion of sewer line work on Monday. Work was done to improve the sewer line running under Lexington Avenue, connecting Bay Street near Glens Falls Cemetery to Ridge Street, and crossing over part of the Warren County Bikeway.

The road was cold-patched where the sewer line runs. It will be hot-patched in the spring to fully finish the job.