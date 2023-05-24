GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A market is breaking out around the Glens Falls Shirt Factory building in the city’s east end next month. The Second Saturday Flea at the Shirt Factory comes to Shirt Factory grounds on Saturday, June 10.

The market is the first in a series set to return in July and August. Each one features dozens of vendors, and invites those selling crafts, clothes, antiques, and other goods.

The call is out now to join the first of this summer’s markets. Vendors interested in selling can fill out a form available via the Shirt Factory on Facebook. Those with questions can reach out to jeremy@barnandbrick.com or (518) 338-3441.

The Shirt Factory is a haven for the arts in the Glens Falls area, with over 70 artists and shops operating across four floors. Currently, the venue is moving ahead on Muralgarten, a project that would bring murals by local artists to the property at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper Streets.