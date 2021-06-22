Glens Falls Hospital expands visitation, with COVID-19 spread still in mind

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Effective Tuesday, Glens Falls Hospital announced new expansions to visitation this week in response to statewide relaxation of COVID-19 guidelines.

New visiting hours will run daily from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and then from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Patients can have up to two visitors per period.

CDC guidance still adheres to health care settings, including hospitals, meaning that visitors will have to keep wearing masks for the time being. Visitors can only enter through the hospital’s west entrance and will be screened on entry.

To keep those masks on, eating and drinking in patient rooms are not permitted. Likewise, to keep the flow of people managed, a person who leaves cannot re-enter until the next visitation period.

Expectant mothers can have up to two people present as visitors or support, who will be allowed to return the following day after birth.

Hand sanitizer will also continue to be available throughout the hospital.

Visitation rules are not changing at this time at pediatric, maternity, end-of-life and compassionate care areas.

The expansion comes just over a year after the hospital first began allowing visitors again.