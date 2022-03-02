GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Glens Falls Hospital announced changes to visitation rules within the hospital, following recent changes in COVID-19 case exposure rates. Numbers have gone down throughout the month of February.

Effective Thursday, March 3, patients may see a total of four visitors on a given day, as many as two at a time. Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week. All visitors must be 18 or older.

COVID-19 face masks remain a requirement until further notice. Visitors should be prepared to bring their own masks with them. COVID-19 patients are barred from visitation, in order to limit community exposure to coronavirus.

All visitors to the hospital should enter through the building’s west entrance and will be screened by security upon entry. Visitors will be asked to use hand sanitizer upon entry as well. Food and drink from outside will be allowed for patients unless specified otherwise by their care providers.

Limitations are still in place in some parts of the hospital. Emergency Department patients can have one visitor per day, with exceptions made on a limited individual basis. Upon discharge, one person can come and accompany a patient leaving the hospital. Up to two people, including a doula, will be allowed at the Joyce Stock Snuggery for childbirth and aftercare.

The hospital says exceptions can still be made. Some patients may have safety requirements or medical conditions which make regular visitation impossible. Anyone with a high severe illness risk including COVID-19 should use discretion if considering a visit.

Visitation was first limited in early January, following a high spread of COVID-19 cases after the holiday 2021 season. Visiting hours had been limited to 4-8 p.m., and patients could only have one visitor per day, to limit traffic flow and potential coronavirus transfer.