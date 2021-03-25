Glens Falls hospital staff honors the fallen

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — COVID-19 hospital restrictions have kept many people apart from their loved ones, including a local couple married for 72 years. The Glens Falls Hospital staff are stepping in for family members during treatment and are connecting even after patients passed away.

In a time of darkness, the Sherwood family found some light on Wednesday. The Glens Falls Hospital nurses delivered a glass lantern to the family filled with notes and sharing memories of their dad.

“It’s great to see our caregivers. I appreciate them coming here to our house and delivering it in person. It really means a lot,” said Cindy Sherwood.

Cindy Sherwood’s husband Parker Sherwood was a patient at Glens Fall Hospital. He lost his battle with COVID-19 a couple of months ago.

Cindy said not being able to be with her husband at the hospital was one of hardest things in the world. She said she is forever grateful for those who took care of her husband.

“I always had 100% faith in the care he was receiving. I knew he was in really good hands,” said she.

A long with taking care of. patients, the Glens Falls Hospital staffers have been delivering shine on lanterns to families who have lost their loves ones to COVID-19.

Marie Miller and her family were one of the many to receive a shine on lantern.

“My husband Bill just died not too long ago from COVID-19. He was the love of my life,” said Marie.

Bill Miller was a father of 5, a husband for 72 years and, a veteran of World War II. He served as a radioman aboard the U.S.S. Oglethorpe in the Pacific Theater. This past Veteran’s Day he received his high school diploma at Lake George High School.

His wife Marie and daughter Kathleen Gowen said they now have a bright light looking down on them.

“For the nurses to deliver the bottle and letters to us, I would hope that was a little bit of closure and healing for them as well,” said Kathleen Gowen.

Kathleen said after reading the notes from the nurses, she knew her dad was in good hands.

“They weren’t just notes; they were beautifully hand- crafted letters about my dad and her husband. The nurses got to only see one side of our family member,” said Gowen.

Marie said her husband was a man who never gave up, and now his light will always shine on.

“He was one hell of a wonderful man, I loved him dearly and I miss him,” said Marie.