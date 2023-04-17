GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In May, the city of Glens Falls will be cracking open fire hydrants for flushing, to get sediment and other particles out of systems and make sure everything is working properly. Hydrant flushing starts on Monday, May 1, the city announced on Monday.

The flushing process is expected to take between 10 and 15 days, and will take place Mondays-Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Flushing allows the city to dislodge mineral deposits, remove loose sediment, and confirm proper operation of hydrants and valves. It’s all part of keeping things flowing in the city of Glens Falls.

“We urge all residents to be aware of the work while traveling around the city,” says Bill Norton, Superintendent of the Water and Sewer Department. “The water will be running at a high rate of speed out of the water mains and fire hydrants until all the sediment is carried out and the water is clear. This yearly process is an integral part of our efforts to deliver the safest and highest quality water possible to the City of Glens Falls. We do not anticipate any water service disruptions during the flushing program.”

Flushing is planned to take place across all of the city’s wards throughout the first two weeks of May. Anyone with questions regarding the flushing process can reach out to the Glens Falls Water and Sewer Department by phone at (518) 761-3850.