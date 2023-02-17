GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It may be winter, but the city of Glens Falls is putting its eyes on summer. The city is offering lifeguard training for those who want to make a difference for swimmers in the city this year.

Glens Falls High School is hosting a lifeguard training course operated by the city recreation department next month. New prospective lifeguards can enter for $200. Those who have put in the work before can recertify for $96.

Eligible participants must be at least 15 years old, and be able to fulfill several specific requirements. Those requirements include:

Swimming 300 continuous yards, using a series of strokes in order

• 100 yards front crawl with rhythmic breathing and stabilizing propellant kick

• 100 yards of breaststroke using pull, breathe, kick, glide sequence

• 100 yards of swimmer’s choice of front crawl or breaststroke, or a combination of the two

Starting in the water, the candidate must be able to perfect the following within 1 minute, 40 seconds

• Swim 20 yards using a front crawl or breaststroke

• Surface dive to between 7 and 10 feet, retrieving a 10-pound object and returning to the surface

• Swim 20 yards to starting point, exiting the water without the use of a ladder or steps

Those interested in becoming Glens Falls lifeguards can fill out a city form available online. Forms can be brought or mailed to Glens Falls Recreation, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Questions can be brought to the recreation department at (518) 615-0446 or (518) 761-3864.