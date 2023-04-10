QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since last year, All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York has been working to establish a theater space for those with physical and mental disabilities across the greater Glens Falls region. This week, the troupe acquired the physical space it needs to take that journey further.

On Monday, All Abilities Productions announced that it had found a new home at the Aviation Mall. Using a shopping center as a rehearsal and programming space may sound unusual, but the talent behind the company already feels right at home there.

“We needed a rehearsal space that would serve the community with ADA compliance and

parking,” said Carol Durant, the troupe’s managing director. “Our exhaustive property research was becoming futile, and Aviation Mall was the creative solution.”

All Abilities Productions will move into a space near Peter Harris inside the mall. Opening later this year, their space will be used for auditions and rehearsals for the troupe’s first show, announced last week to be a production of “Snoopy!!! The Musical.” The space will also be used for craftwork, music and other production needs. All Abilities Productions’ goal of lifting up disabled talents requires a space fully compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act laws.

“I’m so happy that this opportunity presented itself and fits with our motto, ‘Where inclusivity and creativity meet,'” said co-founder Andy O’Rourke. “Community support is vital to our success. Our programs will make new memories for all at Aviation Mall, plus meet the needs of All Abilities Productions.”

All Abilities Productions is a 501c3 nonprofit. As it gets going, the organization continues to seek donations to fund everything from playbook acquisitions to costuming. The group takes donations through Glens Falls National Bank locations, Hannaford’s CLYNK program, GoFundMe and Venmo. Further donation info can be found on the organization’s website.

The theater company isn’t the first atypical tenant to call the Aviation Mall home. In recent years, the mall has been host to the Body Barre dance studio, as well as numerous blood drives by the American Red Cross of Northeastern New York.