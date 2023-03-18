GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A job fair in the city next week is looking to add to the Glens Falls region’s roster of mail couriers. The U.S. Postal Service’s Glens Falls post office is set to host a fair to fill several openings.

On Tuesday, March 21, those interested can visit the Glens Falls Post Office at 16 Hudson Ave. from 1-6 p.m. to learn about ways to serve the community. The job fair is part of the USPS’ 10-year “Delivering for America” plan, which looks to build a more stable workforce around the country.

USPS personnel will be on-hand to answer questions about careers with the post office. Open positions and pay rates include:

City Carrier Assistant $19.33 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate $19.94 per hour

PSE Clerk $20.05 per hour

Mail Handler Assistant $17.32 per hour



Applications are accepted exclusively online. Candidates are encouraged to check back frequently as postings are subject to change. Applicants must be 18 years old or older, and willing to subject to a drug test.