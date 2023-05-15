GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls has released a new parking survey as it continues exploring the future of parking, downtown and citywide. The city’s Special Projects Committee is looking for input from city residents, as well as workers.

“This is actually the second survey we’ve put together,” said Glens Falls Ward 4 Councilman Ben Lapham. “We have moved the survey over to Microsoft Forms. We have also added some additional granularity to get more insight from our residents.”

The survey, available online, asks for information including whether subjects live in the city, and whether they support the current on-street parking ban from 2-6 a.m. Input is also welcome on daytime parking issues in Glens Falls’ downtown business district.

Last week, the committee spoke to the city about potentially ending that ban, to help out residences that struggle to maintain parking. Overnight permits would be aimed at opening up options for residents, first and foremost.

Input from the survey is expected to be reviewed at the city Special Projects Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 30.