GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The World Awareness Children’s Museum is heading south, to pay a visit to a fellow museum interested in bringing the world to local children. The museum is teaming up with the Children’s Museum at Saratoga this weekend, to light up the sky for Lunar New Year. It’s one of two programs being exchanged between the two.

The Glens Falls-based museum will visit its Saratoga counterpart from 11-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, for “Chinese Lunar New Year at CMAS.” Visitors can visit and learn about the Chinese Lunar New Year Festival through hands-on experience, including authentic clothing, objects, artwork and a make-and-take craft project. The event is free with the $10 general admission to the museum.

“We are looking forward to bringing one of our cross-cultural education programs to the children and families in Saratoga County, through the Children’s Museum at Saratoga.” Rebeka Antonelli, WACM Membership and Program Coordinator said. “Teaching children about the holidays of other cultures helps them to see that no matter what differences we all have, we also have a lot in common. Having just celebrated the New Year in the U.S., being able to learn about another country’s new year traditions is both exciting and important.”

On Monday, Feb. 20, the Children’s Museum at Saratoga will return the favor, visiting Glens Falls with its “Colors of Invention” program. Running from 1-1:30 p.m., the program will give kids hands-on experience with Cubelet robots, a robotics system for ages four and up designed to show young learners what the world of robotics holds.

The World Awareness Children’s Museum is located at 89 Warren St. in Glens Falls. The Children’s Museum at Saratoga is located at 65 South Broadway in Saratoga Springs.