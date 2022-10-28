GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Symphony played its first notes of the season this month, with an opening concert on Oct. 9. It’s just the start of a busy and energized post-COVID season ahead.

Next month, that season includes an area debut. The symphony will perform “Cold Mountain Suite” by composer Jennifer Higdon on Sunday, Nov. 13. The piece’s debut in Glens Falls is special – the Glens Falls Symphony co-commissioned the piece, as one of 36 orchestras in the “New Music for America” consortium.

“More than 20 years ago, the Glens Falls Symphony was embracing its visionary role as not only a leading orchestra amongst its peers, but one devoted to moving ahead the art of concert music,” said Symphony Music Director Charles Peltz. “In 2005, the then Executive Director Robert Rosoff spearheaded a nationwide project to create new music for orchestras and we gave the world premiere of the first work in that project – Made in America – a work by celebrated composer Joan Tower. This world premiere was covered by the national media here in Glens Falls before the piece went on to be performed by orchestras in every state in the union.”

“Cold Mountain Suite” is based on “Cold Mountain,” a novel by author Charles Frazier, a New York Times bestseller. The novel chronicles the story of W.P. Inman, a deserter from the Confederate Army who abandons service in order to travel home to the love of his life.

The suite will be introduced by Toccata and Intermezzi movements from “L’Orfeo,” a 1607 opera by Claudio Monteverdi. It will be followed up by selections from the Georges Bizet opera “L’Arlesienne” in order to celebrate the work, and the spirit of Higdon.

“To work with this world-class composer – and extraordinarily gracious person – is a delight for the musicians and a gift to our audience. Nothing brings greater joy than bringing art to life in collaboration with a gifted creator – we invite you to join us as we do just that on November 13,” said Peltz.

The concert is at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Glens Falls Symphony 2022-23 season is just getting started. See what else is in store between now and next May.