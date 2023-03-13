The 2023 ADK Tabletop Day comes to the Charles R. Wood Theater on April 1 in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: ADK Tabletop Day)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An annual event takes over the Charles R. Wood Theater every spring, as a means to expose local gamers-curious to tabletop and board games deeper that “Monopoly” and different from “Dungeons & Dragons.” ADK Tabletop Day is back this April 1 – no fooling.

On Saturday, April 1, ADK Tabletop Day will raise money for charity while hosting modern board and role-playing games, with something for all ages. This year’s theme is “Spring Fling,” and the April 1 date has inspired the adoption of the Sasquatch as its mascot. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., attendees can sign up for scheduled timeslots with board and card games, or take what they like from a lending library spanning over 300 games.

“One of the best things about this game day is how it brings people together,” said co-organizer John LeMaire. “We have so many different games to choose from, there’s something for everyone.”

If you’re new to tabletop and board games, there’s plenty to explore – and if you’re seasoned, there’s plenty more to learn. In addition to over 300 games, the event also features local area game designers running demos of their own creations. A “gamer yard sale” will feature vendors and used game sales.

ADK Tabletop Day is an off-season production of Adirondack Tabletop Gamers and Game Developers, organizers of local gaming convention Adirondacon. This year’s tabletop day benefits Glens Falls-based Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center, operated by the North Shore Animal League, which will visit with some kittens up for adoption.

Admission is priced at $15 for adults, This year’s tabletop day is organized in cooperation with Cooper’s Cave Games, as well as upcoming board game tavern Go Play With Your Food.