GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you own property in Glens Falls and disagree about your tax rate, you have until later in May to do something about it. The city announced this week that it has completed its tentative Real Property Tax Assessment for 2023.

Property value assessments in the city of Glens Falls can be disputed until next Tuesday, May 23. Assessor Susan McEnaney will be available by appointment only from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. The assessor’s office can be reached at (518) 761-3807.

“Grievances are for those property owners who do not believe the full-market value of their property is correct,” said McEnaney. “Please keep in mind that the property owner carries the burden of proof to prove the full-market assessment is not correct. Anyone can do this by comparing recent sales from 2019 to 2022, not taxes nor assessments.”

Property owners are encouraged to look at other properties within the same neighborhood. Properties of the same construction style, bedroom count, and property condition.

The most recent city-wide evaluation was performed by KLW Appraisal Group. Learn more through the city website.