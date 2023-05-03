GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Glens Falls woman was arrested last week for welfare fraud. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hope M. Hogan, 28, for taking over $2,000 in SNAP benefits that she would have not otherwise qualified for.

Hogan was found to have failed to declare social security income, according to an investigation by the sheriff’s department and the Warren County Social Services Fraud Investigators office. Failing to declare that income allowed her to collect $2,632 in SNAP food benefits for which she would not have been eligible otherwise.

Hogan was charged with felony counts of Welfare Fraud, 4th degree; Grand Larceny, 4th degree; and Offering a False Instrument for Filing, 1st degree. She is expected to appear at Queensbury Town Court at a later date.