GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, the city Department of Public works told Glens Falls residents to hold onto their yard waste, as erratic weather patterns through March could turn disposal bags into unsafe obstacles for snowplows. This week, the city sent out dates that residents should keep an eye on to get their yard waste dealt with.

Glens Falls’ open pickup period for yard waste starts on April 18 and will run until May 27. That includes debris of all types. After that, from May 28 until Oct. 1, the city will continue to collect bagged yard waste only.

The city operates on a weekly pickup schedule. Both before and after the May 27 deadline, debris will be collected in Ward 3 on Tuesdays; Ward 2 on Wednesdays; Wards 4 and 5 on Thursdays; and Ward 1 on Fridays.

When gathering yard waste for pickup, residents should keep leaves and trimmings separate from topsoil, sod, trash and heavier materials. Brush should be gathered in a single pile, separate from other types of yard waste. The city DPW will not offer pickup services for large-scale cleaning operations.

After May 27, the city will only collect bagged waste. Waste must be gathered in biodegradable bags, which can be purchased from many area stores, including Stewart’s Shops locations.

Yard waste includes any brush, leaf, or other plant debris that can be raked off of a lawn. The delay in cleanup stemmed from uncertain weather throughout March, which included more snow than usual during the month of March.