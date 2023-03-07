GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenville police arrested Joseph Russell, 30 of Glenville on March 2. Russell allegedly agreed to complete taxidermy services for customers and did not follow through.

Police explain Russell, who owns Droptine Taxidermy, is accused of accepting various animal carcasses and agreeing to complete taxidermy services but did not follow through. Around 15 victims never got their deposits back from Russell.

Russell is charged with two counts of scheme to defraud and one count of petit larceny. Russell was processed and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to return to Glenville Court on March 7 at 5:30 p.m. If you were a victim of this scheme and have not yet reported it, call 518-384-0123×836.