Glitch on NYS unemployment site fixed for users trying to certify claims

(WSYR-TV) — Over the weekend, the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) experienced a glitch that was giving some trouble when they tried certifying for their benefits online or over the phone.

According to the department’s Twitter account, the issue has been resolved but the volume of New Yorkers claiming benefits is high so web speeds may be slower than usual.

Update III: We have resolved this issue, but volume continues to be high so web speed may be slower than usual. If you are still unable to certify online, please clear your cache and try a different device.



We will continue to monitor the situation. Thank you for your patience. — NYS Department of Labor (@NYSLabor) April 18, 2021

The NYSDOL says if you are still experiencing issues online, try clearing your internet browser’s cache or try a different device. You can also use the automated phone lines by calling 888-581-5812 for UI claims or 833-324-0366 for PUA claims.

Certifications can be made for benefits last week through Saturday, April 24.