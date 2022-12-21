GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Center for Regional Growth (CRG) is hoping to breathe new life into Gloversville’s historic Carriage House, rehabilitating the space into a microbrewery, sports bar, restaurant, and housing facility. The overall cost of the project is thought to be nearly $5 million, but with $1.5 million recently flowing into the city through a Restore New York grant, development specialists say Gloversville is “on the verge of a renaissance.”

The newest funding comes on the heels of another $1.3 million awarded to the project through a Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Grant announced by Governor Hochul in November. The goal of both Restore NY and the DRI is to transform downtown neighborhoods into vibrant communities.

“This is great news for not only Matt Capano and the Carriage House project, but for Downtown Gloversville. This project is a great example of a public-private investment partnership that works for the common goal of redeveloping the Gloversville community,” said Jennifer Donovan, Gloversville Downtown Development Specialist at CRG. “Gloversville is on the verge of a renaissance and this Restore New York grant will not only aid in the project, but also help boost the revitalization of Downtown Gloversville.”

The Carriage House building, at 39 North Main Street, has sat vacant for two decades. Developers saw the space as an opportunity to provide something residents have wanted for some time—more restaurants on the city’s main drag. “Residents and visitors alike have mentioned they would like to see more restaurants on the main corridor in Gloversville. This funding will help with that vision,” Donovan said. “The Carriage House is a great project that we believe at CRG that will be able to come together relatively quickly and be one of the first completed in the Gloversville DRI.”

Donovan will be one of the local DRI managers, assisting the private projects through the process with the state. Prior to her arrival at CRG in November, for nearly 22 years, Donovan worked in the New York State Senate as a Community Liaison under state Senators Hugh Farley and Jim Tedisco and worked closely with state and local agencies to strongly advocate for constituents.

“In my current role as the Downtown Development Specialist, I am using those vital skills to support, promote and champion the historic and charming district in Gloversville. I am utilizing my networking and communication expertise to establish positive working relationships with people, businesses, and groups within the downtown district,” Donovan said.