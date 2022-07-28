UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, July 28th, law enforcement agencies from across Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley participated in ‘Go for the Gold’ campaign to help raise money for the New York Special Olympics.

The Utica Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oneida City Police Department were at local Dunkin’ Donuts for the event and according to the Sheriff’s office, it was a great success, raising over $1,500 for the New York Special Olympics made possible by donations from the local community.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations to local volunteers for their assistance.

Anyone who would like to donate can still do so online, here.