NORWAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Herkimer and an Animal Cruelty Officer worked together to find the suspect responsible for an animal hoarding and abuse case in Norway, New York.

On May 9, they were sent to a property at 3403 Military Road, where they found goats, donkeys and cows that were not being properly taken care of.

Courtesy of the New York State Police.

Investigators believe that 60-year-old Lorraine Rose was trying to take care of the animals but became overwhelmed, leaving them in grave condition, State Police say.

Police think Rose lives in another structure on the property.

The investigation led to Rose surrendering 80 goats of all ages to Paus 4 All Paws Animal Rescue.

Lorraine A. Rose was charged with:

(5) counts of New York State Agriculture and Markets Law §353

Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals

Failure to provide proper sustenance, a class “A” misdemeanor

The investigation is continuing.

State Police was assisted by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, Town of Norway Dog Control Officer, Newport Dog Control Officer, NYS Division of Animal Industry Field Veterinarian and the Pause 4 All Paws Animal Rescue.