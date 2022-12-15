SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.

Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30th, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center received a call that Martha was found lying injured on the road on Elm Street near Brooks Lane in New Hartford. Emergency responders arrived on the scene to find Martha with severe physical injuries and transported her to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Once there, she was placed in the Intensive Care Unit and was reported in severe condition until Friday, December 9th when she passed away, just shy of her 31st birthday.

Ann Marie Staring Walrath wrote, “Martha was truly one of a kind. Her smile could brighten the darkest of rooms. Her contagious laugh, zest for life, and warm heart will forever be remembered. Her love and dedication to helping others will never be forgotten. As she lost her life, she continued giving the gift of life to others by being an organ donor. She is a true hero.”

Visitation hours for Martha are scheduled for Friday, December 16th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations on 7507 State Route 5 in Little Falls, NY. Funeral services are scheduled to start on Saturday, December 17th at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish at 763 E. Main Street in Little Falls.

So far, Marth’s ‘gofundme’ has far exceeded its goal with over 400 donors and over $43K in contributions since its creation. If you would like to add to the fundraiser, please follow the link below.

To view Martha’s GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/nq8r/martha-maria-staring. For more information about her funeral, please visit here https://www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com/obituaries/martha-staring

30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit

The New Hartford Police say the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the New Hartford Police Criminal Investigation Division at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.