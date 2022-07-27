CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A GoFundMe page has now been set up for the 35-year-old victim of Camden’s fatal fire that took place on Monday, July 25th.

Brittany Jones leaves behind her husband Aaron and a 12-year-old son.

Authorities say that the fire does not appear to be suspicious, but the cause is still unknown, and the incident is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/nq8r/aaron-and-brittany-jones

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.